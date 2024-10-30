National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:FM FY2024 Earnings

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.83.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$18.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total value of C$117,165.19. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.