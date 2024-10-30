NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Real Estate Finance
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.