NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NREF opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 374.23 and a current ratio of 374.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

