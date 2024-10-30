Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 1,165 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on Next Hydrogen Solutions

Next Hydrogen Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.