Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 105,310 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of PPL worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 79,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.35%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

