Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after acquiring an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 18,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.85. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

