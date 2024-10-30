Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ResMed by 196.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 182.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America boosted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.70.

Shares of RMD opened at $244.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $260.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,920,239.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $10,419,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,741 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,108.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total transaction of $479,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,204 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,874 shares of company stock worth $28,151,142 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

