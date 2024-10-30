Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,579,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,241,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,113,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 47,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TFC opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.