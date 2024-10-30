Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,917 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 143,509 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of HP worth $23,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 89,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 88.5% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 193,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

