Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $64.28 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

