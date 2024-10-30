Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.10 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

