Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.57 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,044 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $21,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

