Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after buying an additional 897,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

CARR stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

