Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in shares of 3M by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 10,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.27.

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $141.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 104.66% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

