Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $23,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $210,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $516.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

