Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 95 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in AutoZone by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,060.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,129.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,011.64. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,448.80 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

