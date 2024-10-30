Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 750.0% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $447.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $482.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.48. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.