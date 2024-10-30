Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 444.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $255.58 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.90.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

