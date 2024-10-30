Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $301,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $340,712.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

