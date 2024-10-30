Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,645 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.86.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

