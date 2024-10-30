Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

NYSE DD opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

