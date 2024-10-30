Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,909 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 592.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.76.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $119.92 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

