Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AON by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in AON by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $370.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $389.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.43 and a 200-day moving average of $317.53.

AON Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.75.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

