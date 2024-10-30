Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $21,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after acquiring an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,303,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,479 shares of company stock worth $15,434,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $248.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.55 and a 12 month high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

