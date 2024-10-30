Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 55,693 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $131,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 45,189.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,758,505 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,683,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4,412.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,072,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,119,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Visa by 787.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,296,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099,122 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $511,321,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 40.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,990,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,671,866,000 after buying an additional 1,715,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $281.96 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.03 and a 12 month high of $293.07. The company has a market capitalization of $515.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

