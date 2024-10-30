Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $529.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average is $544.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.00 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

