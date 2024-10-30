Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $578.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.80 and a 200-day moving average of $529.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Evercore ISI began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.