Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MSCI stock opened at $578.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.80 and a 200-day moving average of $529.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.95 and a 52-week high of $631.70.
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
