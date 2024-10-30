Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,909,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,665,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,420,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,794,000 after purchasing an additional 517,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,161,000 after purchasing an additional 636,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,248,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,617,000 after purchasing an additional 569,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $57.56 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $37,244.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 16,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $1,270,509.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,667.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,373 shares of company stock worth $13,029,308. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

