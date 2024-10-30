Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $2,058,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $184.62 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.87.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

