NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $222.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $640.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

