Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Susan Cohen Levy Sells 19,585 Shares

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 19,585 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $2,002,762.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,918.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NTRS opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 98.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 490,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

