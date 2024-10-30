NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.78.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVA

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$11.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.0702905 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total transaction of C$67,267.98. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.