Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 252.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 82,751 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

