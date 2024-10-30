Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

