This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Ohio Valley Banc’s 8K filing here.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?