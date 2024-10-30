Old Port Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,381 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,656,000. SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 822,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.60. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

