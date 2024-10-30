Old Port Advisors Buys 46 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 139.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $359.25 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $258.33 and a 12-month high of $374.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $359.43 and its 200 day moving average is $343.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

