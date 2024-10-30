Old Port Advisors Buys Shares of 1,126 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 510,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $222,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

