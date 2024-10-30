Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 108.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of RWO opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.75.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

