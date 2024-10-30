Old Port Advisors Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PGX stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.