Old Port Advisors Increases Holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors owned 0.13% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter worth about $414,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 952,801 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 181,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2,669.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 569,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

