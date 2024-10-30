Old Port Advisors Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 96,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 57,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

