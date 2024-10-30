Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,064 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,261 shares of company stock worth $74,082,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.05 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.47 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $264.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

