Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,714 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after buying an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CARR opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.28.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.