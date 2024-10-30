Old Port Advisors Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

