Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $414.04 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.61.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
