Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $584.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $414.04 and a 52-week high of $588.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $570.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.