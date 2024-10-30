Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Invests $202,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

