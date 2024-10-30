Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

