OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.38.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock worth $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 48,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.