Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Price Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $36,005.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $65,606. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.