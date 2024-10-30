Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
