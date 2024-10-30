Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $257,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 291.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 117.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,670. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $466,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,990. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.04 and a 1 year high of $220.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

